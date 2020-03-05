|
CARMICHAEL, Philomena M. (Kiley) Age 90, former longtime resident of Concord, died March 4, 2020 at her residence in Youville Place in Lexington. Wife of the late Robert F. Carmichael, Sr. who died in August 2015, a few months short of their 60th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Robert F., Jr. and Donna (Sullivan) of Needham, Janet and Dick Ciummei of Acton, Brian and Carol (Marshall) of Andover, and John and Deb of North Attleboro; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Anne (Kiley) Grazewski of Shrewsbury, her brother, Kevin Kiley and his wife Carol of Middleton, her brother-in-law, Ray Carmichael and his wife Teresa, and her brother-in-law, Len Carmichael of Natick as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Kiley of Wakefield and her sister-in-law, Virginia (Carmichael) Kyle of Allentown, PA. Visiting Hours at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 4 pm. Funeral Monday, March 9th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, 12 Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youville Place Scholarship Fund, c/o Youville Place, 10 Pelham Road, Lexington, MA 02421. The scholarship fund assists aids working at Youville as they pursue careers in nursing. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020