PACIONE, Philomena Mary A lifelong resident of Newton, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Newton, she was the beloved daughter of the late Fredando and Mary (Guzzi) Pacione. She was the dear sister to Ferdinand S. Pacione and his wife Mary of Winchester, Joseph A. Pacione of Newton, Mary L. Pacione of Newton, and the late Francis Pacione. Loving aunt to Anthony and Mayte Pacione and their children Gabriel and Sienna of Old Tappan, NJ, Matthew and Stephanie Pacione and their children Rocco and Analisa of Camas, WA, and the late Lisa Pacione. Philomena worked at Newton Wellesley Hospital for 45 years before her retirement in 1994. Private Funeral Services will be held followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Lisa M. Pacione Scholarship Fund at St. Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH 03201-1310. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020