WARD, Philomena "Ellie" (Kasianowicz) Of South Boston, Dec. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Jean & her husband Jim Downey of South Boston, Frank Ward & his wife Stacey of Medway. Cherished Babci of Emma & Tyler. Dear sister of the late Michael, Edmund, Jano, Henry, Alfred & Thaddeus. Also lovingly survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Wednesday, from 9-10:30 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 11 A.M. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Neponset. For online guestbook,