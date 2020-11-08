SCHURMANN, Phoebe Jane Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Montreal, Canada and came to the United States as a young woman to attend Chamberlin School of Retailing in Boston, Massachusetts. Here she met the love of her life and husband of 67 years, Ernest Schurmann. She lived for almost 30 years in Peabody where she worked part-time in retail and was active in both the League of Women Voters and her neighborhood group. After raising four children she returned to college to continue her career, graduating with a B.S. in Banking from Simmons College in Boston. She worked for several years as a Bank Manager for a small local bank in Danvers before retiring to Florida with her husband in 1994. She was a truly gracious and grateful lady and is remembered with love by all who knew her. Her warmth, intelligence and frequent funny quips made everyone she met feel like a friend. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and close friends. She leaves behind her best friend and devoted husband, four children, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all those who have shared their wonderful memories of Phoebe and hope everyone will continue to hold her in their hearts. Services private.