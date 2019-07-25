|
|
CAPUANO, Phyllis A. (Terenzio) Of Melrose, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Capuano. Loving mother of Larry Capuano & Karen, Jane Kendall & Robert and Maria MacInnes & Bill, all of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Capuano & wife Brooke, Alyssa Capuano, Rob & Natalie Kendall and Jill & Kaitlyn MacInnes. Caring sister of Joseph "Red" Terenzio and the late Ralph, Dominic, Mary, Connie, Antoinetta & Rose. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, July 30th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019