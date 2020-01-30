|
|
HOLMES, Phyllis A. (Haverstick) Of Burlington, Jan. 28. Beloved wife of the late Charles P. Loving mother of Jennifer Boyle & her husband Sean, Timothy & his wife Stella & Rebecca Oteri. Phyllis is also survived by the light of her liife: grandchildren Caitlin Hazlett & her husband Drew, Maureen Boyle, Ashlyn Haury & her husband Jacob, Timothy & John Oteri, and a great-granddaughter Maeve Hazlett. Phyllis's ashes will be interred with her husband's at a later date, at the Memorial Garden at the Birmingham United Methodist Church. Phyllis's family wishes to thank the many friends and people she met who loved her spark, kindness, understanding zest for life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Continuum Care Hospice Foundation, 500 West Cummings Park, Suite 6300, Woburn, MA 01801 www.continuumhospice.com Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020