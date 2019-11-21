Boston Globe Obituaries
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
MARINO, Phyllis A. "Pam" Age 75, died Saturday, October 12, in the Milton Hospital. Born and raised in Swampscott, Pam had been a longtime resident of Whitman. She was a graduate of Stonehill College and earned her Master's Degree from Andover Newton Theological School, and Boston College School of Social Work. Pam had been a Clinical Social Worker, working with several health care agencies and Old Colony Hospice, as well as maintaining a private practice. Pam was well known for her empathic nature, her sardonic sense of humor, her phenomenal recall of every book she ever read and her devotion to her amazing number of friends. She will be truly missed. Donations in Pam's name may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, or My Brother's Keeper, Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
