|
|
GREENFIELD, Phyllis B. Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Brockton and Hull, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Theodore B. Greenfield, MD. Phyllis is survived by her three daughters: Karen (Jeffrey) Coffman of Delray Beach, FL; Cheryl Greenfield, MD (David Hirschberg) of Providence, RI; and Lisa Moskowitz of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her brother Barry Brooks (Linda) of Delray Beach, FL; eight grandchildren: Michael, Eric, Jonathan, Max, Alec, Hayden, Ashton, and Griffen; and four great-grandchildren: Chase, Slone, Jacob, and Max. She is a graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, MA and Boston University School of Practical Arts and Letters. Funeral will be on Friday, January 3rd at 12:00 PM in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton St., Sharon, MA with Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (561 494 6887). Following Services, family and friends are invited to the home of Michael and Jodi Coffman at 2:00 PM. Shiva will be held at the home of Cheryl Greenfield; Saturday 5:30-7:30 PM, 6 PM Minyan and Sunday 1-3 PM and 5:30-7:30 PM, 1:30 PM and 6 PM Minyan. For information and condolences, www.sugarman-sinai.com
View the online memorial for Phyllis B. GREENFIELD
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020