BLOOM, Phyllis (Levenson) Of West Newton, MA, on November 6, 2019. Beloved wife for 61 years of Paul Bloom. Devoted mother of Susan Murphy and her husband Tom, George Bloom and his wife Margot, and Peter Bloom. Proud grandmother of Sean & Karen Murphy and Samantha, Jessica, and Jennifer Bloom. Loving sister of John Levenson. Phyllis was a hospital volunteer for 30 years. She enjoyed reading, classical music, cooking & gardening. Graveside Service at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 pm. Following services, Shiva will be at Phyllis' late residence until 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to: Roberta S. Kreplick Scholarship c/o Masconomet Regional School District, 20 Endicott Rd., Boxford, MA 01921. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019