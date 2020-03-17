|
|
BURKE, Phyllis C. (Stevens) Of Cambridge. Passed peacefully on March 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Burke, Jr. Loving mother of Thomas Burke, III of MD, Paula Rockstroh and her husband Carl of FL, Christopher J. Burke and his wife Judith M. of Wakefield, Barbara Nelson and her husband Stephen of Burlington, Jeanne Hillery and her husband Edmund of Melrose, Kathryn Bibinski and her husband John of Marlborough, Maureen Paolera and her husband Chris of Lawrence, and the late Stephen Burke. Devoted 'Nana' of Megan, Steven, Julie, Gregory, Laura, Daniel, Christina, Diana, Melissa, Charlie, and Teddy. Proud great-grandmother of Hayden, Gwen, and Merida. Phyllis is also survived by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her cherished dolls. Due to the current precautions surrounding the Corona virus, in an effort keep everyone safe, the family has respectfully decided to keep the Visitation and Funeral Services private. The Burke family is very appreciative of all the heartwarming condolences expressed over the last few days. Friends and family are invited to join us for Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to CareGroup Parmenter Hospice, One Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. Please designate that your donation go to the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence, Wayland, MA by indicating that in the memo of your check. For questions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020