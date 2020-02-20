Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PHYLLIS C. (CLUFF) COBEAN

PHYLLIS C. (CLUFF) COBEAN Obituary
COBEAN, Phyllis C. (Cluff) Of Whitman, formerly of Wellfleet. February 19th, 2020. Loving mother of Carol Rocha and her husband Carlos of Fairfax, VA and John Cobean, Jr. and his wife Judy of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Ryder, Dylan, and Brandon Cobean, Randolph Combs, Michael Combs and his wife Tracy, Mariana, and Zinnia Rocha. Great-grandmother of Mia, Noah, and Jacob. Sister of the late Glenore Moe and Helena Crossman. Phyllis' family would like to thank the staff at Winchester Nursing Home for their years of love and care she was given. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Sunday, from 2-5 pm. A Graveside Service will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Gross Hill Road, Wellfleet, on Monday at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' name to the Winchester Nursing Center Resident Council Fund, c/o Ann Brennan, 223 Swanton St., Winchester, MA 01890. To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020
