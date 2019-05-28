McDONNELL, Phyllis C. (O'Donnell) Formerly of Dover and Venice, FL, May 28, 2019, age 82. Beloved wife of the late J. Paul McDonnell. Loving mother of Beverly A. Dron and her husband William of Medfield; Edward F. McDonnell and his wife Victoire of Ventabren, France; Marie B. Colbert and her husband Vincent of Walpole; Jeanne Devine and her husband John of Dover; the late Paul McDonnell Jr. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Wesley, Corey, Aaron, Colin, Rose, Dan, Joe, Shane, Sierra, Brendan, Lauren and Kelly. Sister of Frances O'Donnell of Waltham, Beatrice O'Donnell of West Roxbury and the late Joseph O'Donnell and Claire Kent. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Phyllis was an avid golfer, gardener and former president of the Lady's 9 Hole Association at the Venice Golf & Country Club. She enjoyed summers in West Barnstable with her family. Graduate of Emmanuel College, Class of 1958. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, May 31, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Precious Blood Church, Dover at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Thursday from 4-8pm. Private interment will be held on Saturday, June 1, at Woodside Cemetery, Yarmouth Port. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Phyllis' memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687 Published in The Boston Globe from May 29 to May 30, 2019