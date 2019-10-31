|
MURPHY, Phyllis C. (McAlice) Of Walpole, October 29, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of over 56 years to the late John A. Murphy. Loving mother of John "Jack Murphy" of Belmont, Phyllis Stanovitch and her husband, John, of Mansfield, Patricia O'Mahoney of Walpole, Paul Murphy of Methuen, Thomas Murphy and his partner, Arlene Weeks, of Attleboro, the late Kevin Murphy and his surviving wife, Dianne, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, and the late Andrew Murphy. Cherished grandmother of Robert Murphy, Sheila Roberts, Keri Stanovitch, John Stanovitch, III, Lori Stanovitch, Matthew Murphy, Michael Murphy, Thomas Murphy, Sinead O'Mahoney, and the late Eamon O'Mahoney and great grandmother of Samantha, Skylar, Zander, and Tyler. Sister of Theresa Costa of San Diego, California, the late Cecelia Murgia, and the late John McAlice. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many caring homecare workers who assisted Shine to remain living in her own home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Shine' Life Celebration on Sunday, from 3 to 7 PM, and Monday, from 10 to 10:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: United Cerebral Palsy, 71 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019