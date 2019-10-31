Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS C. (MCALICE) MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS C. (MCALICE) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Phyllis C. (McAlice) Of Walpole, October 29, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of over 56 years to the late John A. Murphy. Loving mother of John "Jack Murphy" of Belmont, Phyllis Stanovitch and her husband, John, of Mansfield, Patricia O'Mahoney of Walpole, Paul Murphy of Methuen, Thomas Murphy and his partner, Arlene Weeks, of Attleboro, the late Kevin Murphy and his surviving wife, Dianne, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, and the late Andrew Murphy. Cherished grandmother of Robert Murphy, Sheila Roberts, Keri Stanovitch, John Stanovitch, III, Lori Stanovitch, Matthew Murphy, Michael Murphy, Thomas Murphy, Sinead O'Mahoney, and the late Eamon O'Mahoney and great grandmother of Samantha, Skylar, Zander, and Tyler. Sister of Theresa Costa of San Diego, California, the late Cecelia Murgia, and the late John McAlice. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many caring homecare workers who assisted Shine to remain living in her own home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Shine' Life Celebration on Sunday, from 3 to 7 PM, and Monday, from 10 to 10:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: United Cerebral Palsy, 71 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -