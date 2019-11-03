|
RICKTER, Phyllis Carlson Age 94, of Arlington, October 21, 2019. Wife of Donald Oscar Rickter. Mother of David Donald Rickter Rain of Hyattsville, Maryland (with spouse Anna Reedy Rain and their children Avery Caroline Rain, Lydia Wealthy Rain, Callen Oliver Rain, and Jasper Carlson Rain) and Paul Carlson Rickter of Belmont, Massachusetts (with spouse Ellen Sugarman). Phyllis is also survived by her brother Richard Arthur Carlson of Waterford, Michigan, her sister Margaret Anne Carlson Hedlund of Lansing, Michigan. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Phyllis on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., in the Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St., Boston. Interment will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019