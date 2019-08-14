|
CATALOGNA, Phyllis (Lanzilli) In Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Catalogna. Loving mother of John Catalogna & his wife Claire of Reading, Paul Catalogna & his wife Elaine of Melrose and Mark Catalogna & his wife Susan of Rockport. Caring sister of the late Gilda Perrone, Basilio Lanzilli & Rose Lanzilli. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8:30-11:00AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at the Gately Funeral Home at 11:00AM. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760 or to Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Rd. # 261, Burlington, MA 01803 or Breast Cancer Awareness, Susan G. Komen New England, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue Suite 205, Auburndale, MA 02466. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
