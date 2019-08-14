Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS CATALOGNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS (LANZILLI) CATALOGNA


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS (LANZILLI) CATALOGNA Obituary
CATALOGNA, Phyllis (Lanzilli) In Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Catalogna. Loving mother of John Catalogna & his wife Claire of Reading, Paul Catalogna & his wife Elaine of Melrose and Mark Catalogna & his wife Susan of Rockport. Caring sister of the late Gilda Perrone, Basilio Lanzilli & Rose Lanzilli. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8:30-11:00AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at the Gately Funeral Home at 11:00AM. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760 or to Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Rd. # 261, Burlington, MA 01803 or Breast Cancer Awareness, Susan G. Komen New England, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue Suite 205, Auburndale, MA 02466. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now