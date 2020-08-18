|
|
GLUCK, Phyllis D. (Rosenthal) Age 78, of Peabody, beloved wife of Sherwin Gluck, died August 16th at Beverly Hospital. Loving daughter of the late Gilbert & Madeline (Endler) Rosenthal. She was born in Brookline, raised & educated in Newton. Phyllis worked as a Registered Nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. She leaves behind many friends & acquaintances. She will be deeply missed. Phyllis was predeceased by her 10-year old son Gary. Funeral Services will be private. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Gluck family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020