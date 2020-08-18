Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS GLUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS D. (ROSENTHAL) GLUCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS D. (ROSENTHAL) GLUCK Obituary
GLUCK, Phyllis D. (Rosenthal) Age 78, of Peabody, beloved wife of Sherwin Gluck, died August 16th at Beverly Hospital. Loving daughter of the late Gilbert & Madeline (Endler) Rosenthal. She was born in Brookline, raised & educated in Newton. Phyllis worked as a Registered Nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. She leaves behind many friends & acquaintances. She will be deeply missed. Phyllis was predeceased by her 10-year old son Gary. Funeral Services will be private. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Gluck family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -