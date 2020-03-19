Boston Globe Obituaries
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
PHYLLIS D. PRUITT


1959 - 2020
PHYLLIS D. PRUITT Obituary
PRUITT, Phyllis D. Age 60, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Phyllis was born November 20, 1959 in Boston, Massachusetts to parents Aaron and Bertha Pruitt. Phyllis graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1982 with a BS in Business Administration. Phyllis enjoyed a long career with Verizon and retired in 2016. Phyllis is survived by her parents Aaron and Bertha Pruitt, her brother Aaron Pruitt, Jr., 1 niece and 3 nephews. Phyllis is interred at AJ Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Avenue, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts 02139. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Alliance on Mental Illness of Massachusetts, New England Chapter.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
