PHYLLIS D. (SCHWARTZ) WHITE

WHITE, Phyllis D. (Schwartz) Age 89, entered eternal rest, July 20, 2019. Born in Lawrence, Phyllis formerly resided in Andover and North Andover, until moving near her children first to Iowa, then to Texas. A member of Temple Emanuel for many years, she was employed as an administrator and medical secretary until her retirement. Phyllis loved creative writing, dabbled in acting, loved to sing and most of all loved her immediate and extended family and friends. Her humor will be missed by all. Devoted wife of the late Lewis White. Beloved mother of Sue & her husband Cliff Curry and Howard & his wife Suzanne Goldstein. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Curry, Paul Curry, Lawrence Goldstein and Stacy Collingsworth. Proud great-grandmother of Tyler Collingsworth. Dear sister of Selma & her husband Bucky Flieder. Loving daughter of the late Harry & Elizabeth Schwartz. Services at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00AM. Interment in Lawrence. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Temple Emanuel until 6PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund Temple Emanuel, Andover. For directions and online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
