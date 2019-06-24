|
|
GATTI, Phyllis E. (McKay) Of Waltham, June 22, 2019. Wife of the late Louis J. Gatti. Mother of Louis J. "Chip" Gatti, Jr. of Waltham. Grandmother of Sarah and Michael Gatti. Sister of the late Leo LeBlanc, Rita Fogg and Doris Franks. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis' life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, June 27th from 5 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where a funeral liturgy will be offered at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For a complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019