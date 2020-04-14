|
|
HEFFRON, Phyllis E. "Phoof" It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis E. Heffron announces her sudden passing on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 91 years. A long-time resident of Newton, MA, she lived an active, independent and engaging life right to the end. Known to her dear family and close friends as "Phoof", she carried with her an unyielding determination of generosity, kindness and family as the center of her life. Born during the great depression of the 1920's, she was the matriarch of our family in connecting the past to the present with a constant message of "being nice, well mannered and taking care of family." Nothing brought her more joy than being at family events with "laughs till you cry" and enough food to feed a fleet of Viking sailors. "Phoof" will be lovingly remembered and survived by her best friend and sister, Ellie Forman of Milton, MA, her three nephews, their wives and children, Bruce and Cary Forman (their sons, Benjamin & Samuel) of Sudbury, MA, Warren and Debbie Forman (their daughters, Jenna & Madison) of Natick, MA and Brian Forman & Dana Freier (their sons Matthew & Trevor) of Bedford, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin & Mary Heffron. In light of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you make donations to the . The family would like to thank the courageous medical staff at the Beth Israel Hospital (Farr, 9th floor and Rosenberg, 6th floor) for their loving care. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020