ROMAN, Phyllis Edna (Moskowitch) Of Kingston, MA, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL and Natick, MA, entered into rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Marvin D. Roman. Devoted mother of Jonathan Roman and his wife Eileen, Jamie Roman and Deborah Findley and her husband John. Loving sister of Ruth Wechsler. Cherished grandmother of Hilary Giumara and her husband David, Samantha Roman, Isabella Roman, Alexandra Findley, Daniel Findley and Martha Findley. Phyllis will be remembered for her time spent with family, her work in the fashion industry, jewelry making, major bingo game player, sense of humor, her love of plants and flowers, and most of all, her unconditional kindness to others. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, December 29th at 11:30 AM followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held at Blue Hill Country Club following services. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made online at Seasons Hospice Foundation, Seasonsfoundation.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel StanetskyCanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019