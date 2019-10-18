Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:15 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS AMATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS F. (BURNS) AMATO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS F. (BURNS) AMATO Obituary
AMATO, Phyllis F. (Burns) Of Melrose, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Amato. Loving mother of Paul D. Amato & his wife Patricia of Sterling, MA and Linda M. Falcone & her husband Vincent of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Vincent Falcone, Jr., Kevin Amato and David Falcone. Caring sister of Nancy Weymouth & the late James of Malden, Claire Strange & her husband Earl of Everett, Gloria Ward & her late husband Phillip of Saugus and the late Elizabeth Rivers & her late husband Kenneth. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 8:00-9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions & to sign online condolences, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now