AMATO, Phyllis F. (Burns) Of Melrose, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Amato. Loving mother of Paul D. Amato & his wife Patricia of Sterling, MA and Linda M. Falcone & her husband Vincent of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Vincent Falcone, Jr., Kevin Amato and David Falcone. Caring sister of Nancy Weymouth & the late James of Malden, Claire Strange & her husband Earl of Everett, Gloria Ward & her late husband Phillip of Saugus and the late Elizabeth Rivers & her late husband Kenneth. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 8:00-9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions & to sign online condolences, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019