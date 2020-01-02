|
BARENBOIM, Phyllis F. (Stolzberg) Of Andover, MA and Highland Beach, FL, died December 31st (age 89), at her home in Florida, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born February 20, 1930 in Haverhill, MA, daughter of the late Regina and Herman Stolzberg. She was raised in Haverhill along with her late sister, Rhonda Averback. A graduate of Haverhill High School in 1947, she began college that same year at the University of Miami. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Barenboim, who passed on January 26, 1992. Bob and Phyllis lived in Andover, MA most of their married life and raised their family there. Phyllis loved spending time with her family and friends. To mourn her loss, she leaves her daughters; Andrea Sumner and her husband Arnie, Debbie Roebuck, sons; James Barenboim and his wife Maureen, Thomas S. Barenboim and his wife Kori. The loves of her life were her nine grandchildren; Carrie, Craig, Blake, Lyndsey, Aaron, Shana, Derick, Alexander, Katherine and 11 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather to celebrate, honor and remember Phyllis's life at her Funeral at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, on Sunday, January 5th, at 1:00pm, followed by Burial in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Mt. Vernon St., in Lawrence. Shiva/visitation will be immediately after the cemetery Service at Indian Ridge Country Club, Andover. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Robert G. Barenboim Interfaith Fund, c/o Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, MA 01810. H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020