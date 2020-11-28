RUBIN, Phyllis Frogel 81, of Falmouth, passed away on November 27, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cardiac amyloidosis. Phyllis was married in 1962 to David K. Rubin, M.D. After spending the early years of their marriage in Baltimore, Cleveland, and Milwaukee, they moved to Taunton in 1969 and then settled in Raynham to raise their three children—Jonathan, Pam, and Lisa. Phyllis was a true go-getter with a knack for fundraising. She combined her talents to proudly work in development for nearly 20 years at the Massachusetts Easter Seal Society, helping to ensure that vital services were provided to local residents with disabilities. As they approached retirement more than 20 years ago, Phyllis and David relocated to Falmouth on Cape Cod. Phyllis valued her deep involvement there with the Falmouth Women's Club, AAUW, her workout buddies at the gym, and several book groups. Despite slowing down over the past year, Phyllis continued to enjoy spending time with her beloved husband, whether they were at the Cape Symphony or home watching "Jeopardy!" and rooting for the Patriots. A longtime Democrat, Phyllis distracted herself in recent months by closely following political news and insisting that she live to see a favorable election result. Phew! Phyllis devoted decades of service to Congregation Agudath Achim in Taunton. She was the first woman to serve as its chairman of the board, as well as an active leader and member of its Sisterhood for over 50 years. Even after retiring to Falmouth, Phyllis volunteered untold hours to her synagogue to help sustain its small community. She positively adored her "Jew Crew" of dear friends from the congregation. Phyllis was born to the late Reuben H. Frogel, M.D. and Frances Baker Frogel on July 18, 1939, and was raised in Quincy and Braintree. She graduated from Thayer Academy in 1957 and Goucher College in 1961 and treasured her enduring friendships from her alma maters. She is survived by her loving husband David K. Rubin; her children Jonathan (Sheryl), Pam (Russ Seligman), and Lisa (David Antoine); and her grandchildren (Micah and Carly Rubin; Teddy and Jamie Seligman; and Danny, Jared, and Kayla Antoine). She is also survived by her sister Barbara Frogel Rippa and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral and burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to Congregation Agudath Achim (jewishtaunton.com
) or Easterseals Massachusetts (easterseals.com/ma
) in Phyllis's memory. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
781-821-4600