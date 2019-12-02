|
GIANNELLI, Phyllis (Sirignano) Of Everett, Dec. 1. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Giannelli. Dear and devoted mother of Stephen Giannelli and his wife, Maria of Naples, FL, and the late Daniel Giannelli, Jr. and his surviving wife, Maryann of Everett. Sister of Stephen Sirignano of Saugus and the late John, Anthony and William Sirignano. Loving grandmother of Nina Giannelli of CA, Laura Woollacott and her husband, Adam of Wakefield and Brian Giannelli of Everett. Loving great-grandmother of Vincenzo and Rocco Woollacott. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phyllis' Funeral Services in the Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, 302 Elm St., Everett, Friday, Dec. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis' memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019