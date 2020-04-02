|
CAMPANA, Phyllis H. (Hooper) Of Watertown, formerly of Brighton and Brookline, died 31 March 2020. She was 81. She leaves her husband David, daughter Danielle (Paul) of NJ, Andrew (Kimberly) of MA, and Michael (Julica) of MI. She also leaves seven grandchildren: Tyler, Davis, and Logan Soldo; Nicholas and Zachary Campana; Aliana and Sofia Hermann-Campana. She leaves sisters Helene West (Richard) of PA and Mary Larrimore (James) of MD. Phyllis was born in 1939 at Schofield Barracks in the territory of Hawaii to Lt. Col. James Hooper and Dorothy (Miller) Hooper. She grew up in many places in the United States and Germany, eventually graduating from Yorktown (VA) HS and the College of William and Mary. She was a certified Braille transcriber and spent most of her working life as a Braille production manager in Boston, MA, Louisville, KY, and Stuart, FL. She was active in the Brookline League of Women Voters and served a term as president. She was also her employer's representative to the Braille Authority of North America and served a term as president of that organization. Funeral Services and interment will be private. For guestbook, visit lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020