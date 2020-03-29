Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS DEMPSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS J. (MCGOWEN) DEMPSEY

PHYLLIS J. (MCGOWEN) DEMPSEY Obituary
DEMPSEY, Phyllis J. (McGowen) Age 89, of Franklin, formerly of Jamaica Plain, March 27, 2020. Wife of the late George B. Dempsey. Mother of Duane R. Dempsey and his partner Deborah McDermott of East Falmouth, Douglas G. Dempsey and his wife Cynthia Ravinski-Dempsey, Lynn C. Dempsey, and David L. Dempsey, all of Franklin. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren, Andrea Souza, Adam Sousa and his fiancée Christina Kennedy, Peter Beksha, Kate Haddad and her husband Adam, Heather, Cynthia & Gwyneth Dempsey, Kelly McDermott and a great-granddaughter Quinn Haddad. Sister of the late William & Herbert McGowen. A private Service with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be held on Wednesday, April 1st. A Celebration of her Life will be held a later date and will be announced. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., is honored to assist the Dempsey Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Phyllis J. (McGowen) DEMPSEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
