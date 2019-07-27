|
|
ROSBOROUGH, Phyllis J. Of Medford, July 25, age 90. Loving aunt of Christine and her husband Kenneth Albertelli of Woburn, David and his wife Noriko Blakely of Winchester, Susan Bradley of Hull, Dr. Stephen and his wife Tina Bradley of Vienna, VA, Constance Abernathy of Fort Mill, SC, Barbara and her husband Lee Kelly of Virginia Beach, VA, Raymond Rosborough of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Eric Rosborough and his partner Cheryl Vaillancourt, Decatur, GA. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the dear friend of the late Gertrude Mellen. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated in the First Baptist Church, 29 Oakland St., Medford on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, Music Fund, 29 Oakland St., Medford, MA 02155. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of MEDFORD. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019