KLEIN, Phyllis (Grau) Age 94, of Dedham, formerly of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Warren J. Klein. Loving mother of Sandy Swartz and her husband Jack and David Klein. Adored and adoring grandmother of Tyler Swartz. Cherished twin sister of the late Rita Lawrence and her late brothers Irving, Paul and Sy. Fond aunt to her loving niece Sarai and her great-niece Molly and to her many wonderful nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral services will be in Florida. Memorial observance will be in the Conservatory Room at NewBridge on the Charles, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham on Thursday, October 3 from 6-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hadassah, 1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton Centre, MA 02459 www.hadassah.org/regions/southern-new-england Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019