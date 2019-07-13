Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
26 County Rd.
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS TRICCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS L. (GILL) TRICCO


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS L. (GILL) TRICCO Obituary
TRICCO, Phyllis L. (Gill) Of Everett, formerly of Chelsea, July 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Charles L. Tricco. Beloved mother of David C. Tricco and his wife Mary of West Roxbury, Steven P. Tricco of Braintree. Dear sister of Jean Thompson of Revere and the late Alfred Gill and Doris Penney. Sister-in-law of Rose Ann Gill of Everett and the late William Thompson and John C. Penney. Phyllis is also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, Andrew, Edward, Jacquelyn Tricco, Elizabeth Schwarz and her husband D.J., Emily Leach and her husband Owen, Dana Tricco. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Phyllis' Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Services will be conducted at the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., Chelsea, on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. Funeral Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired sales auditor for the former Jordan Marsh Company. Late member of the First Congregational Church in Chelsea. Carafa Family Funeral Home Chelsea

View the online memorial for Phyllis L. (Gill) TRICCO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now