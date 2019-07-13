TRICCO, Phyllis L. (Gill) Of Everett, formerly of Chelsea, July 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Charles L. Tricco. Beloved mother of David C. Tricco and his wife Mary of West Roxbury, Steven P. Tricco of Braintree. Dear sister of Jean Thompson of Revere and the late Alfred Gill and Doris Penney. Sister-in-law of Rose Ann Gill of Everett and the late William Thompson and John C. Penney. Phyllis is also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, Andrew, Edward, Jacquelyn Tricco, Elizabeth Schwarz and her husband D.J., Emily Leach and her husband Owen, Dana Tricco. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Phyllis' Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Services will be conducted at the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., Chelsea, on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. Funeral Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired sales auditor for the former Jordan Marsh Company. Late member of the First Congregational Church in Chelsea. Carafa Family Funeral Home Chelsea



View the online memorial for Phyllis L. (Gill) TRICCO Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019