LONGO, Phyllis (Paglia) Of Saugus, age 76, September 12th. Wife of the late Antonio E. Longo. Loving mother of Maria Longo-Felix of Saugus and the late Alfredo & Angela M. Longo. Cherished grandmother of Matthew & Alanna. Dear sister of Alfonso Paglia of Rowley, Mary Procacini, Sarah DeSimone, both of Danvers, Grace Servizio of Beverly, and the late Luigi & Donato Paglia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
Due to COVID restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com