PHYLLIS LOUISE (FOTI) SCHMIDT

PHYLLIS LOUISE (FOTI) SCHMIDT Obituary
SCHMIDT, Phyllis Louise (Foti) Of Weston, formerly of Medford, June 20. She is survived by her three children: Genevieve Glenna Buzzotta and her husband Tony, Paul Stephen Schmidt and Susan Phyllis Clark; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Wayne Schmidt who is finally united with his bride of sixty-eight years. Family and friends are respectfully invited to visit on Thursday, June 27th from 10 AM - 11 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, with a procession to Saint Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis' name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care at www.seasonsfoundation.org. To leave a message of condolence visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
