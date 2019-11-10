|
|
BLOEDOW, Phyllis M. (Callaghan) Age 84, of Arlington, died after a brief illness on November 8, 2019, at House in Lincoln. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to the late Dale A. Bloedow, Sr. Loving mother of Robert E. of Arlington, Karl A. and his fiancée Nelda Velasquez of Arlington, Barbara M. Miele and her husband Paul of Burlington and the late Dale A. Bloedow, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Angelina K. Miele. Sister of the late Frances R. Ferola. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, Nov. 13th, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, on Thursday, Nov. 14th, at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute by mail at P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or online at dana-farber.org For obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019