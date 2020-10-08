1/
PHYLLIS M. (MESSURI) CARBONE
CARBONE, Phyllis M. (Messuri) It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis M Carbone announces her passing on October 4, 2020 at the age of 98. Phyllis was born on Aug. 24, 1922 in Cambridge, MA to Mike and Anna Messuri and was the oldest of 6 children. Philly will be lovingly remembered by her family: her son Michael Carbone and his wife, Elaine of Brewster, MA and her daughter-in-law Pat Carbone of Londonderry, NH who was married to her son John (Sonny) who predeceased her in Dec. 2017; as well as her adoring grandchildren Michael Carbone and his wife Rebecca of Jupiter, FL, Paul Carbone and his wife Jackie from Port Chester, NY and her granddaughter Andrea Carbone from Phoenix, AZ. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Bartholomew who passed away in April 1975 , her brother Augie Messuri who passed in 11/2019 and her sister Gilda Messuri in May 2020. She leaves brothers Peter Messuri and his wife Barbara and Tony Messuri and his wife Annette both from Arlington and her sister Mary Ignazio of Bedford, MA as well as many nieces and nephews and their families who she loved dearly. Phil will be remembered for her warm smile, kind heart and willingness to always help anyone who needed it. She will be missed by all. Burial will be private at this time but there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice, 434 Rte. 134, Suite D-3, South Dennis, MA 02660.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
