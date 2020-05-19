|
CORMIER, Phyllis M. (Schmidt) Of Waltham. May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Cormier. Mother of Kathleen A. Twombly (Jacob Himelboim) of Chelmsford, Peter J. Cormier (Susan) of Chelmsford and the late Marie E. Clark. Grandmother of Jonathan Clark, Melissa Dickieson (David), Michelle Ablondi (John), Peter Cormier, Jacqueline Brush (Peter) and Brian Cormier. Great-grandmother of Molly Dickieson, Ryan Ablondi, Peter Brush and Charles Brush. Sister of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Nocera. Sister-in-law of Louis Nocera of Waltham. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral Services and Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery were held privately. At a future time, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020