LANNEY, Phyllis M. (D'Avolio) Of Saugus, Jan. 10. Beloved wife of Fred Lanney. Loving mother of Richard Lanney & his wife Donna of Peabody, Robert Lanney & his wife Ann of Concord, NH, Steven Lanney & his wife Dawna of SC. Cherished grandmother of Julie, Diane, Jess, Josh & Jill, great-grandmother of Stella, Jackson, Mia & Ryan. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Relatives & friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org/manh Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020