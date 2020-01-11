Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church,
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
PHYLLIS M. (D'AVOLIO) LANNEY

PHYLLIS M. (D'AVOLIO) LANNEY Obituary
LANNEY, Phyllis M. (D'Avolio) Of Saugus, Jan. 10. Beloved wife of Fred Lanney. Loving mother of Richard Lanney & his wife Donna of Peabody, Robert Lanney & his wife Ann of Concord, NH, Steven Lanney & his wife Dawna of SC. Cherished grandmother of Julie, Diane, Jess, Josh & Jill, great-grandmother of Stella, Jackson, Mia & Ryan. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Relatives & friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org/manh Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
