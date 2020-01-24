Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Theresa Avila Church
PHYLLIS M. (SLATTERY) MCDONOUGH

McDONOUGH, Phyllis M. (Slattery) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Canton, age 98, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on January 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Slattery and beloved wife of the late William McDonough, Sr. Loving mother of William McDonough, Jr. and his wife Candace Cox of Concord, Marilyn Walsh and her husband Richard of Jamaica Plain, Lawrence McDonough and his wife Kathleen of West Roxbury, and the late Barry McDonough. She was predeceased by her siblings Margaret McCaffrey, Veronica Carty, Mary Cokely, Dorothy Butler, and James Slattery, Jr. She leaves 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a longtime secretary of Roslindale High School and West Roxbury High School and a past president of the St. Andrew's Women's Club.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
