McDONOUGH, Phyllis M. (Slattery) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Canton, age 98, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on January 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Slattery and beloved wife of the late William McDonough, Sr. Loving mother of William McDonough, Jr. and his wife Candace Cox of Concord, Marilyn Walsh and her husband Richard of Jamaica Plain, Lawrence McDonough and his wife Kathleen of West Roxbury, and the late Barry McDonough. She was predeceased by her siblings Margaret McCaffrey, Veronica Carty, Mary Cokely, Dorothy Butler, and James Slattery, Jr. She leaves 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a longtime secretary of Roslindale High School and West Roxbury High School and a past president of the St. Andrew's Women's Club. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa Avila Church at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Phyllis' family would like to thank the staff of the Edelweiss unit at Deutsches Altenheim, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020