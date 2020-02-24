|
O'CONNOR, Phyllis M. (Dumas) Of Framingham, formerly of Natick, Feb. 22, 2020, age 101. Beloved wife of the late John W. O'Connor, dear daughter of the late Frank H. & Elizabeth (Farley) Dumas. Dear mother of John O'Connor & wife Debby of CA, Richard P. O'Connor & wife Kristine of Falmouth, MA, Kathleen O'Connor of Framingham, Robert T. O'Connor & wife Elizabeth of CA, cherished grandmother of Caitlin and Lauren O'Connor. Predeceased by siblings Marjorie Balboni, Francis Dumas and Marian Todesco. Visting Hours Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., FRAMINGHAM. Funeral Mass Friday, Feb. 28, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 Eastbound), Framingham Centre. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Phyllis' name to Miles for Miracles Million Dollar Mission, c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Late retired employee Zayre Corp., Natick. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020