Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS M. (DUMAS) O'CONNOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS M. (DUMAS) O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR, Phyllis M. (Dumas) Of Framingham, formerly of Natick, Feb. 22, 2020, age 101. Beloved wife of the late John W. O'Connor, dear daughter of the late Frank H. & Elizabeth (Farley) Dumas. Dear mother of John O'Connor & wife Debby of CA, Richard P. O'Connor & wife Kristine of Falmouth, MA, Kathleen O'Connor of Framingham, Robert T. O'Connor & wife Elizabeth of CA, cherished grandmother of Caitlin and Lauren O'Connor. Predeceased by siblings Marjorie Balboni, Francis Dumas and Marian Todesco. Visting Hours Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., FRAMINGHAM. Funeral Mass Friday, Feb. 28, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 Eastbound), Framingham Centre. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Phyllis' name to Miles for Miracles Million Dollar Mission, c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Late retired employee Zayre Corp., Natick. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -