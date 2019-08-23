Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS PENTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS M. PENTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS M. PENTA Obituary
PENTA, Phyllis M. Of Medford and Lauderdale by the Sea, FL, August 18. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Marietta (Addonizio) Penta. Dear sister of the late Carmine and James Penta. Beloved Godmother of Kim Orsini Penta, Michael Anderson, Christine Anderson Lopolito. Devoted great-aunt of Sydnie and Samantha Lopolito. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, August 29th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please honor Phyllis' memory by making a memorial contribution to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jean Jugan Residence, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now