REYNOLDS, Phyllis M. (Preece) Of Waltham, November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence F. Reynolds, Sr. Mother of Lawrence F. Reynolds, Jr. of Waltham, Deborah A. Bendall and her husband, Sean, of Maynard, Michael J. Reynolds, and his wife, Diane, of Plymouth, James J. Reynolds and his wife, Diane, of Belmont, Sean W. Reynolds and his wife, Sheila, Kevin P. Reynolds and his wife, Lisa, all of Waltham and the late Brian E. Reynolds. Grandmother of Brian, Megan, Andrew, Sara, Emma, Michael John, Tena, Eric, James, Jennifer, Tara, Kasey, Shannon, Sean, Jr., Liam, Declan, Brigid, Molly and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Austin, Cara, Isabella, Victoria, Braedon, Parker John, MacKenzie, Fiona, Seamus, Stephen, Zoanna, and Aidan. Sister of the late Marjorie Morgan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis' life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, December 7th from 3 to 7 p.m. Out of an abundance of love and concern for family and friends, Phyllis' Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately in Saint Jude Church. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Those wishing to view Phyllis' Funeral Mass may do so via this link, https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/566010
at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com