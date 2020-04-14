Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS SILVERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS M. (DILWORTH) SILVERA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS M. (DILWORTH) SILVERA Obituary
SILVERA, Phyllis M. (Dilworth) Age 98, of Lexington, formerly of Brighton. Beloved mother of Nicholas Dilworth of Methuen and Rashid Silvera of Scarsdale, NY. Sister of Kathleen Wilson of Dorchester and the late Edna Thompson. Grandmother of Chandler and Joy Dilworth. A private Graveside Service will be held at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Phyllis M. (Dilworth) SILVERA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -