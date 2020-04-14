|
|
SILVERA, Phyllis M. (Dilworth) Age 98, of Lexington, formerly of Brighton. Beloved mother of Nicholas Dilworth of Methuen and Rashid Silvera of Scarsdale, NY. Sister of Kathleen Wilson of Dorchester and the late Edna Thompson. Grandmother of Chandler and Joy Dilworth. A private Graveside Service will be held at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Phyllis M. (Dilworth) SILVERA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020