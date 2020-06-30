Boston Globe Obituaries
PHYLLIS M. (CROSS) STRACCAMORO


1929 - 2020
STRACCAMORO, Phyllis M. (Cross) Age 91 of Effingham, NH, passed away at Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee, NH on June 28, 2020. She was born in Somerville, MA on May 31, 1929 the daughter of Harley and Eleanor (Lipsett) Cross. She worked as a Secretary for MIT for many years. She loved singing in the choir and socializing with family and friends. Family includes her son, L. James Straccamoro; two daughters, Diane Straccamoro and Jacqueline Falzone; six grandchildren, Amanda Gillis, Christine Falzone, Dominic Falzone, Aaron Falzone, Jake Straccamoro, and Kirsten Straccamoro; and four great-grandchildren. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, LITTLETON is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net. Phaneuf Funeral Home [email protected] 603-625-5777

Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
