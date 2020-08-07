Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PHYLLIS M. (TWOMBY) SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Phyllis M. (Twomby) Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, August 6. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sullivan. Devoted mother of Raymond Sullivan and his wife Linda of Marlboro, Karen Waldron of Medford, Paul Sullivan and his wife Irma of Medford and Teresa Thomas of Dracut. Adored grandmother of Jake, Jason, Scott, Trevor, Gabriella, Ryan, Rae-Ann and the late Adam, and the loving great-grandmother of Cole, Max, Daniella, Alyssandra and Graycen. Dear sister of James Twombly of Billerica, Mary McLaughlin of CA, Thomas Twombly of Wilmington, and the late Barbara MacDonald, Clinton Twombly, Ruth Azevedo, and Jane Donnelly. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Tuesday, August 11 from 9-11AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home, beginning at 11AM. Current Massachusetts public health guidelines will be followed. Services will conclude with Burial in the North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn -Wilmington

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
