PHYLLIS MAE (TYNER) WHITE

WHITE, Phyllis Mae (Tyner) Age 89, of Gilbert, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Waltham, MA, on July 18, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Sidney and Beatrice (Mills) Tyner. She loved music, singing, conversing with everyone, reading, and spending time with her family. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Sidney Tyner and her sister Evelyn Austin. She is survived by her two children, Richard H. White and Beverly M. Thompson, their spouses Rosemary White and Douglas Thompson, Sr., four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Chapel of Legacy Funeral Home, 4403 E. Broadway Rd., MESA, AZ 85206.

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
