DEAN, Phyllis Marie Of Revere, formerly of Everett & Chelsea. May 30. Beloved mother of David P. Dean of Woburn. Sister of the late Edward Dean, Robert Dean, Francis Dean, Virginia Mack & John Dean. Loving grandmother of David Dean, Jr., Jonathan Dean & Casey Dean. Also survived by many nieces & nephew. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home Activities Fund. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019