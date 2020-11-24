McDEVITT, Phyllis (Moran) Of Brookline, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family on November 22, 2020. Born in Tuam, County Galway Ireland to the late John and Delia (Gilmore) Moran. Beloved wife of 55 years to Patrick McDevitt. Devoted mother of Joanne Burke and her husband Tim of Boston and Jamie McDevitt and his wife Natasha of Boston and the late Brian McDevitt. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Danny and Ari. Dear sister of Josie Moloney, Mary Geraghty, and the late Larry and Christie Moran. Phyllis is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews here and in Ireland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill at noon. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Irish Cultural Center, 200 New Boston Drive, Canton, MA 02021. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600