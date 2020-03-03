Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
PHYLLIS OHANIAN
PHYLLIS (SHARPE) OHANIAN

PHYLLIS (SHARPE) OHANIAN Obituary
OHANIAN, Phyllis (Sharpe) Of Amherst, NH and formerly of Bedford, MA, died peacefully on February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of John P. Ohanian for 53 years, and adoring mother of Shih Tzu Lulu. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Trundely) Sharpe and sister of Richard Sharpe. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Phyllis was raised in Needham, MA, graduation from Needham High School in 1963. She completed two years of Chandler Secretarial School and spent over 30 years as an administrative documentation specialist at W.R. Grace, which later became Circe Biomedical. Phyllis leaves a legacy of love of her family and friends and will be fondly remembered for her selflessness, her organization and cooking skills, and her love of dogs and reading. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Friday, March 6, from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
