DelGRECO, Phyllis Rita (Scimone) Lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Holy Thursday, April 9th, 2020. She was with her son and daughter-in-law at her bedside when she passed due to pneumonia caused by Covid-19. She is the daughter of the late Philip and Joan Scimone. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Pat." Devoted mother of Robert S. and his wife Rosanna. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Robert, and Nicholas. Dear sister of Richard Scimone and his wife Susan, Sandra McCormick and her late husband Thomas, and the late Joseph "Joe Red" Scimone and his surviving wife Karen. She is also survived by her loving brother and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis worked for the Telephone Company as an Operator. She was her happiest when spending time with her family and friends. She will truly be missed. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Phyllis' name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020