SENIER, Phyllis S. Age 79, a longtime Reading resident, died Sunday, August 23 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born in Cambridge on August 11, 1941, she was the daughter of Feliks and Sophie (Szatawski) Hitron.
Raised and educated in Cambridge, Phyllis loved her city. She worked for 30 years as a secretary in the intensive care unit at Winchester Hospital. Later, she worked as a museum docent at the Old South Meeting House on the Freedom trail in Boston. Phyllis had been a Reading resident since 1970 and loved her community. She was a beloved friend and neighbor to all and was deeply involved in the town. She was a past president of the Reading Scholarship Foundation and a volunteer for the Reading Food Pantry. After marrying and raising her family, Phyllis pursued her own education, going back to school, all the while still working and running a home. After years of hard work and dedication, she graduated Cum Laude from Harvard University in 1998, with a Bachelor's degree in American Studies. Phyllis was an avid reader and loved to travel. She enjoyed trips with family and friends, traveling to the National Parks, Outer Banks, NC, Paris, China, Africa, and Ireland, to name a few of her most memorable destinations.
She was the beloved wife of John X. Senier. She was the loving mother of Siobhan Senier and her husband Gregory Tillman of Epping, NH, Laura Senier and her husband Kenneth DelPapa of Natick, and Amy Senier of Washington, DC. She was the sister of John Hitron and his wife Michelle of Carabelle, FL and the late Thomas Hitron. She was the sister-in-law of Rhonda Hitron of Salem, NH.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Reading Food Pantry, 6 Salem Street, Reading, MA, 01867.
